DI 10u football team finishes season undefeated

The 10 and under Jr. Bishops football team ended their season 10-0, with a perfect balance of offense and defense, according to coach Stephen Webb.

The coaching staff for the Daniel Island Jr. Bishops includes Head Coach Stephen Webb, along with assistant coaches Dave Mackey, Jason Stewart, and Lance Evans.

The players on the roster are as follows: No. 2 Johnny Webb, No. 10 Jax Stewart, No. 11 Murphy Heffernan, No. 12 Owen Mackey, No.13 Pierce Rainero, No. 14 Tavin Schmidt, No. 15 Peyton Youngquist, No. 16 Sanders Ramsey, No. 17 Knox Evans, No. 18 Tyler Crum, No. 25 Jagger Scott, No. 26 Bennett Hearn, No. 27 Luca Wooley, No. 28 Colton Moore, No. 29 Jack Fisher, No.30 Hudson Sarkees, No. 31 Kingston Surratt, No. 32 Adam Karsh, No. 70 Charlie Sahn, and No. 72 Brayden Mack.