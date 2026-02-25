DI News Pigskin Pick 'Em champ selects charity of choice for $500 donation

For 24 straight weeks, eight local VIP sponsors – made up of a dedicated cast of attorneys, real estate agents, restaurant owners, car dealership managers, and entertainment operators – take a few minutes away from their businesses and family lives to play a friendly, competitive game.

They participate in The Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick 'em Challenge.

Some spend long nights researching sports statistics. Others use their gut feeling.

But they all have one thing in common: their weekly sponsorships support community journalism for readers and residents of Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope, Cainhoy, and beyond.

The Daniel Island News cannot thank them enough for their generosity.

Chris Buchholz of Par Paradise is the 2025-26 Pigskin Pick 'Em champion.

As the owner of the indoor golf simulator facility at 866 Island Park Drive, Chris earned more than just bragging rights as a "perfect pigskin prognosticator," a charity of his choice will also receive a $500 donation from The Daniel Island news in honor of his victory.

"I chose AMOR Healing Kitchen as the recipient of the winning donation because of the incredible impact I’ve personally seen through my wife and her friend, who both volunteer there," Buchholz said.

AMOR Healing Kitchen's mission is to prepare and deliver meals to local people facing critical health challenges. The local nonprofit delivered its 100,000th meal last fall, in its ninth year of operation.

"Ironically, my wife discovered the kitchen after being stranded in Avondale waiting on a flat tire repair – what started as a warm welcome turned into a lasting connection and another valuable resource she now shares through her own foundation supporting cancer patients in active treatment."

We got a hold of Maria Kelly, who is the founder and executive director of AMOR Healing Kitchen.

"Oh, this is great news," she said. "(Chris') wife's group volunteers with us every month; she is a powerhouse."

Kelly noted that their meals are plant-based to support people facing illnesses such as cancer, chronic heart failure, coronary artery disease, and diabetes, among others. They also actively encourage teenage volunteers.

"We invite high school volunteers into our kitchen every week, teach them how to cook and the value of service, and they help to prepare the meals for our community," she said.

Kelly said the $500 donation is vital, as more than 80% of their clients receive their program free of charge, as they not only face a serious health challenge but also financial hardship.

Chris said he was more than pleased to help out.