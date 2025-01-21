DI News readers are as competitive as top NFL and college teams

Due to the snow forecast this week, The Daniel Island News was printed early on Monday evening, prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

As a result, we were unable to select a winner or publish the final sponsor standings for this week’s Pigskin Pick’em. The sponsor standings have been updated to include all the games except the college championship game. As a reminder, the sponsors battle for charity, with the winner’s charity of choice receiving a $500 donation from The Daniel Island News.

In the contest between readers, it has been a very competitive week leading up to the championship game. If Notre Dame wins, there will be a five-way tie; if Ohio State wins, there will be a three-way tie. We love seeing the competition!

There’s still time left before the Super Bowl to beat a Pick’em sponsor and win a gift card to local businesses.