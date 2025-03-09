DI reader Pat Thomas goes 10-2, ties Mingledorff and Patterson and wins tiebreaker

DI News reader Pat Thomas tied VIP sponsors Mingledorff and Patterson Attorneys at Law with a 10-2 record to win Week 2 of the Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick’ Em contest.

Thomas tied with several contestants but had the closest score prediction in the LSU-Clemson matchup to take home a $50 gift card to New York Butcher Shoppe.

“I’ve been doing the pick ‘em for quite a few years now and love it,” Thomas said. “It’s fun to pick the different games and gives me a team to root for when my team isn’t playing.”

Thomas, his wife Tracey, and family live off Clements Ferry Road and are big Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons fans.

This week, Daniel Island Real Estate’s Edie Coupe is the VIP sponsor to beat to win a $50 gift card to Vespa Pizzeria.