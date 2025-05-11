DI swim coach Van Metre inducted into Coaches Hall of Fame

Rose Van Metre’s coaching career dates back to 1983, when the summer league was in vogue and the venue was the old Navy base in North Charleston.

Since then, Van Metre has coached more than 2,000 swimmers at all levels. She eventually settled into double duty, coaching the Bishop England swim team and the Daniel Island Flying Fish.

She has celebrated championships and consoled heartbroken swimmers, spending countless hours helping student-athletes in their journey that is called life.

Now, Van Metre is getting her just desserts. She has been inducted into the South Carolina Swim Coaches Hall of Fame.

“I am honored and humbled,” Van Metre said. “It’s icing on an already very well-decorated cake. I love coaching, the relationships, the swimmers, the great times, and giving athletes an opportunity to do things they didn’t think they could.”

Van Metre, who graduated from Bishop England, lived in five different cities because her husband, Chris, was a submariner in the U.S. Navy. She returned to Charleston in 2006 and was named coach of the BEHS and Daniel Island teams.

She’s led the Bishops to seven state championships, including a haul of five titles by the girls.

She helped build the Flying Fish into a dominant force in the Lowcountry. The team celebrated its third consecutive City League championship over the summer. The accomplishment was magnified because the Flying Fish competed against squads that had bigger talent pools when it came to population.

Van Metre coaches from April to October. She’s at the helm of the Flying Fish from May to July, and she’s in charge at BE from August to October.

She will slow down – one day.

“I want to spend more time with family and especially enjoy time with my three grandchildren, who recently returned to Charleston after being stationed overseas,” Van Metre said.

When it comes to memories, one is not enough.

“Picking one is hard after a career of so many blessed moments,” she said. “I remember all the smiles, excitement on the pool deck, hugs, and tears (even though there is no crying in swimming.) Watching my own kids swim and then having them coach with me is a highlight. Bishop England had an Option swimmer who swam the 100 butterfly. That was amazing.

“The moments that are the best are really a lot of little things that add up – when a novice swimmer swims breaststroke or butterfly legally the first time,” Van Metre continued. “I love the look that swimmers have on their faces when they better their time. And I love when former swimmers come back and help coach, and continue the Daniel Island or BE swimming culture.”

Most of the swimmers that Van Metre coaches do not swim at the next level. But that doesn’t mean they are done with the sport that also teaches discipline, esprit de corps, and how to get up at 4 a.m. in the morning for practice.

“I hope my swimmers foster a love of swimming and that swimming becomes a lifelong sport for them,” Van Metre said. “I want swimmers to know that hard work pays off and they are capable of doing much more than they think they can. The best part of coaching high school swimming is that high school swimming is a team sport, and swimming for your teammates brings out the best in each swimmer and makes the team better.