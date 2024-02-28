Home / Sports / DIS 8th-grade girls win Trident League hoops title

DIS 8th-grade girls win Trident League hoops title

Wed, 02/28/2024 - 9:37am admin
By: 
Philip M. Bowman, sports@thedanielislandnews.com
The Daniel Island School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team won the AAAA and AAA Trident League championship.
 
Their record was 13-2 overall, including an undefeated run through the playoffs.
 
Eden Abney was MVP of the tournament and Ava Harkey and Camilla Crittenden were named to the All-Tournament team. 
 
Harkey and Abney were named to the All-Conference team. Emily Hughes was awarded the Academic Award for the team.
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here