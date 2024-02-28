DIS 8th-grade girls win Trident League hoops title
Wed, 02/28/2024 - 9:37am admin
By:
Philip M. Bowman, sports@thedanielislandnews.com
The Daniel Island School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team won the AAAA and AAA Trident League championship.
Their record was 13-2 overall, including an undefeated run through the playoffs.
Eden Abney was MVP of the tournament and Ava Harkey and Camilla Crittenden were named to the All-Tournament team.
Harkey and Abney were named to the All-Conference team. Emily Hughes was awarded the Academic Award for the team.