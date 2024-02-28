DIS 8th-grade girls win Trident League hoops title

The Daniel Island School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team won the AAAA and AAA Trident League championship.

Their record was 13-2 overall, including an undefeated run through the playoffs.

Eden Abney was MVP of the tournament and Ava Harkey and Camilla Crittenden were named to the All-Tournament team.

Harkey and Abney were named to the All-Conference team. Emily Hughes was awarded the Academic Award for the team.