The DISA Breakers U13 Soccer Team placed as finalists in the Surf Cup Challenge, the team’s first tournament to start the spring soccer season. Pictured – Back row: Coach Erik Cobb. Middle row: Katie Torrey, Ava Stewart, Eva Grace Rainero, Josie Green, Siena Blank, Janie Anderson, and Caroline Durant. Front row: Molly Wymore, Elle Corbin, Vivi Mahan, Georgia Harkey, Carly Wallace, and Peyton Graham.