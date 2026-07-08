DI's Flying Fish celebrate outstanding swim season

Once again, the Daniel Island Flying Fish put on a performance that was a splashing success at the CCAA Championships.

The Flying Fish won their fourth consecutive championship June 28 with a 3,097-2,702.5 victory over Snee Farm in a meet held at the City of North Charleston Aquatic Center. Parkshore held down third place with 2,693.5 points in the 58th annual event.

“The team captured its fourth consecutive championship after an exciting weekend of competition in which every swimmer contributed to the overall team score,” Coach Rose Van Metre said. “It was a true team effort, with every swimmer who competed earning points and many posting significant personal-best times throughout the meet.”

The team was in second place after the first day despite some impressive efforts by talented 7- and 8-year-olds.

“Daniel Island took the lead during the second session as the 9-12-year-old swimmers delivered a strong race,” Van Metre said. “On Sunday, during the third and final session, the team pulled away from the competition to secure the championship victory.”

While Van Metre was in a celebratory mood, it was hard for her to say farewell to some talented swimmers.

“The championship marked the final meet for four outstanding seniors: Ellie Chalupsky, who will continue her swimming career at Arizona State University. Mia Devito will swim at Queens University. Mackezie LeVeen is headed to Auburn University, and Carter Riley will attend Clemson University,” Van Metre said. “While each has enjoyed tremendous success in the pool, they have been equally admired for their leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment to their teammates. Throughout their careers, they represented Daniel Island with pride and served as exceptional role models for the program's younger swimmers.”

Chalupsky’s final swim with the Flying Fish was impressive. She shattered her own CCAA Meet records in the girls’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly (25.45 seconds) and the 15-18 50-yard backstroke (25.71).

Chalupsky teamed up with DeVito, Charlotte Good, and Lila Mahoney to claim gold and break the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute and 38.34 seconds.

Van Metre has coached more than 2,000 swimmers in a career that dates back to 1983. She was inducted into the South Carolina Swim Coaches Hall of Fame in November 2025.

She said the Flying Fish success is a tribute to the DI community.

“The Flying Fish would like to thank the Daniel Island Property Owners' Association (DI POA) for its continued support, as well as the entire Daniel Island community for its encouragement throughout the season.”