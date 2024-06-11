DIS volleyball team champions!

The Daniel Island School's sixth grade girls' volleyball team captured the league championship in a three set thriller over Philip Simmons.

The Ospreys finished the regular season with a 5-2 record, good for second place in the league.

In the playoffs, they defeated Orange Grove in three sets to set up the championship match against the undefeated Iron Horses.

The Ospreys dropped the first set but battled back to win the second set and even the match.

The Ospreys won the deciding third set 15-11 to secure the victory.

It was a complete team effort with strong serving led by Katelyn DuRant and Lucy Wilson and tenacious defense led by Drew Kaples and Anna Wall.

Pictured: Back row, from left to right, Sara Cannon Whitley, Amelia Wilson, Katelyn DuRant, Miller Budlong, Blythe Yeagle, and Coach Pam Wall. Front row, L to R: Drew Kaples, Lucy Wilson, Anna Wall, and Molly Gilsenan