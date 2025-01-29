Double duty: Rosato scores big on court and field

You can peruse the Bishop England High School girls’ basketball statistics to discover just what a team player Hannah Rosato is. She leads the Bishops in scoring, and is among the leaders in assists.

Or you can just observe her actions. Bishop England coach Paul Runey talked to the talented senior about nominating her to play in the North-South All-Star Game.

Rosato said thanks — but no thanks. She’s opted to play with her lacrosse teammates on the same day the all-star game reigns. Rosato has been an important cog in the BE LAX machine, a team that is constantly among the best in the country.

“We have a lacrosse game and I want to be with my teammates,” Rosato explained. “Sadly, I can’t be there. But it’s the right decision.”

Rosato is one of the top players on a team with much success, compiling a 15-3 record, including 4-0 in Region 6-AAAA. Her 14 points and 3.6 steals lead the team. Rosato, who also leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage, is second in free throw percentage and third in assists.

“She provides the spark. She’s the spark plug, the team leader,” said Runey, who has 821 career victories in 41 years as the coach. “She has good court awareness, knowledge of the game, and good court awareness. She’s a good shooter. Her sister’s a heck of a lacrosse player, and she’s a good player, too.”

The sister is Bo Rosato, who was named the Class AAAA state lacrosse player of the year by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports. Rosato helped the Bishops post a 19-0 record and win the state championship in 2024 by scoring 57 goals and tallying 39 ground balls. Rosato finished her career with 174 goals and 71 ground balls. She now plays at Johns Hopkins University.

“Oh yeah, we talk a lot,” Hannah said. “I ask her questions about lacrosse.”

The Bishops own a seven-game winning streak that was paused by last week’s snow and winter weather. The Bishops lead the region with a 4-0 record and will resume play Jan. 28 against Hilton Head, a team that is 5-10, including 2-2 in league play.

The Bishops, who average 58 points on offense and 41 on defense, have room for improvement.

“Honestly, I stress that we can play more like a team,” Rosato said. “We can get better. But we’re not individuals, we’re a team. That’s a good thing.”

Rosato also shines on the lacrosse field. She was named first-team all-state for her defensive effort last spring.

Rosato opted to play in the Bishops’ lacrosse game at River Bluff on March 29. River Bluff was 10-7 last spring.

The 2025 lacrosse season will bring an end to athletic endeavors. She wants to focus on academics. Sports is on her resume as is French Club, the Marine Biology Club and the Moses Club.

“I’m a good student, someone who likes to challenge themself,” Rosato said.

She will choose from either Clemson or South Carolina.