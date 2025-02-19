Doubling down: Iron Horse track coaches seek boys’, girls’ state titles

Talent and optimism abounded when the Philip Simmons High School track and field program held its Purple and Black scrimmage on Valentine’s Day.

Girls’ coach Emma Santor and boys’ coach Ryan McCauley welcomed back stars and greeted newcomers to a program that has shone in the 2020s.

The boys’ team won the Class AAA state title last May with a victory over Seneca High School, while the girls finished fourth.

This season, the Iron Horses just might be double trouble for their opponents. Both coaches feel there is enough talent on board to win girls’ and boys’ championships when the state meet is contested at Spring Valley High School on May 16.

It’s not unthinkable. The teams won the girls’ and boys’ state titles in 2021. History could repeat itself this spring as both teams return key performers.

“Our goal is two state championships, one for the boys and one for the girls,” said Santor, who guided the team to back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022 and second place in 2023. “The word for the year is unity. We want to double down and win two.”

Success breeds success, and that’s one reason the program has 30 middle schoolers and about 30 freshmen. That paints a bright future.

And the future is now for the Iron Horses, who will compete in Class AA this spring.

The Iron Horse boys dominated in sprints, distance runs, and field events during last year’s state meet, setting five school records while tying one.

Corey Steed returns for his senior year and could be the top sprinter in the state when the final race of the season is held. He tied the school record in the 100-meter dash with a 10.8 seconds clocking to finish with a silver medal. He also claimed a silver in the 200-meter dash and in the 4x100-meter relay. He will matriculate to Coker College.

“We’re hoping he runs in the mid-10s,” McCauley said. “Somewhere around 10.5, 10.6. He’s already off to a good start.”

Pierce Walker, Joey Wright, Wes Patterson, and Grady Castiglia will provide depth in the distance events.

Walker had a big day at the state meet, earning a silver medal in the 3,200 while finishing fourth in the 1,600.

Matthew Yaun, who will compete at the next level at Davidson University, is elite in the javelin, while Darriel Porcher adds depth in the sprints and jumps.

The girls’ team has been strong in the dashes, distance runs, and field events, and 2025 will be more of the same.

Ashley Roush won the pole vault, clearing 3.2 meters at state last year. Avah Mallek won silver in the 1,600 and finished third in the 3,200. Laura Perry was second in the 3,200.

Freshman Ashlynn Johnson showed potential, collecting a medal in the 4x100 relay at state. She will compete in the sprints.

Middle-school sisters Hannah and Hope Hopson will join Roush in the pole vault.

The teams will compete in their first meet of the year on March 1 when the Iron Horses compete in the Wildcat Classic, hosted by West Ashley High School.