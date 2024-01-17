Home / Sports / Doug Dodson beats Garret McNally, wins gift card to Mac’s Daniel Island

Wed, 01/17/2024 - 9:54am admin
Enter by 7 p.m. on Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/VV6GJBQ
Doug Dodson is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick’em. His score of 8-4 beat Garret McNally of Mac’s Daniel Island score of 5-7.
 
Dodson has been playing The Daniel Island Pick ‘Em for years and this is his fourth time winning over Wild Card weekend.
 
Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com or use the URL above.
 
To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. on Friday.  There is no cost to enter.
 

