Emma Navarro breaks into tennis Top 10 after exciting U.S. Open run

Emma Navarro’s reward for reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open was a cool $1 million for a fortnight’s stay-play-win in New York City.

But the number that really jumps out is eight.

That’s Navarro’s rung on the Women’s Tennis Association ladder after a stunning run that commenced with her first WTA singles title in January and went rampant with the summer Grand Slams and the Olympics, where she shone as the brightest new face in the tennis world.

She moved up four spots to No. 8 with her effort in the shadows of Gotham.

And it concluded in the semifinals, where she battled Aryna Sabalenka in front of 23,000 tennis souls at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Although Navarro’s effort was valiant, Sabalenka was the victor, overpowering Navarro for a 6-3, 7-6 (2), victory. Sabalenka, who won the recent Cincinnati Open, went on to win the U.S. Open title.

Navarro’s rise on the WTA Tour after winning the NCAA singles championship only two years ago has been discussed, dissected, debated, and applauded.

One thing’s for sure: Navarro has remained incredibly humble and hardworking.

“I feel just more comfortable now with having good results and having success,” the 23-year-old Navarro said in an interview.

“I think I’ve gone through periods of time where I’m surprised at where I’m at, but also when I look back and think about, the methodical approach to tennis that I’ve taken, when I look at my physical ability and my mental ability in this sport, it’s not surprising.”

Her performance in New York pushed her 2024 record to 51-21, increasing her total earnings to $2,692,754 so far in 2024. She also recorded the 200th victory of her young career.

Navarro, whose family moved from the big city to Charleston in 2004, served notice that she was ready for the klieg lights of playing in the biggest tennis stadium in the world when she ended Coco Gauff’s reign as champion with a win in the Round of 16. She followed up that victory with a win over Spaniard Paula Badosa – a test that required talent and mettle.

Hard to believe in mid-November 2023 that Navarro competed at the Live to Play Complex in Mount Pleasant and won her sixth ITF title of 2023 by claiming the LTP100K championship match that might have attracted 100 spectators, if you include parents Ben and Kelly Navarro’s pet dog and an enterprising reporter.

“It’s always nice to play in front of family and friends,” Navarro said on the dark, damp, and overcast day. “So yeah, it’s nice to play at home, for sure.”

Playing in front of small crowds made Navarro more than ready for the big time. She has played nearly 200 matches in two years to catapult from 127th to the Elite Eight.

Navarro is already gaining sponsorships, including from Fila and Red Bull, and just recently joined Team Dove “in support of the brand’s ‘Body Confident Sport’ program, created to build self-esteem and body confidence in young athletes on and off the field.”

She’s been a sensation during interviews beamed to fans all over the world, and she’s becoming a social media celebrity with 173,000 followers on Instagram.