Emma Navarro makes an incredible run at the U.S. Open

If you wonder why Emma Navarro calls herself “Under-the-radar Emma,” wonder no more.

In January of 2023 Navarro was World No. 149 and playing in a $25,000 USTA Pro Circuit Tournament in Naples, Fla.

Fast forward to Labor Day weekend 2024 when Navarro sent defending U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff packing by posting a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory in a Round of 16 match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It marked Navarro’s second straight Grand Slam victory over Gauff. Navarro, who carried the American flag at the recent Paris Olympics, defeated her Olympic roommate – and teammate – Gauff at Wimbledon in June, 6-4, 6-3. And it was the second straight Grand Slam event in which she reached the quarterfinals.

Navarro then moved on to the Round of 8 beating former world No. 2 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5. But the dream of Navarro's first Grand Slam trophy ended Thursday night when she fell in straight sets to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Navarro won over the New York crowd in defeat, and walks away knowing she will rise to a Top 10 ranking when they are released Monday.

Navarro, who won the 2021 NCAA singles champ as a member of the University of Virginia tennis team, was only 1-4 in the first four Grand Slam appearances. She’s 11-4 in Slams this year.

Navarro has three wins over Top 10 opponents in 2024—Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells and Gauff at Wimbledon and now the U.S. Open.

“It’s pretty insane,” Navarro said in an on-court interview after the two hour, 12-minute test of talent and mettle. “I lost in the first round the last two years. It’s the city I was born in, and it feels so special to be playing here.”

Navarro was born in New York City about four months before 9-11. Shortly after, Ben and Kelly Navarro moved their family to Charleston.

Six-time U.S. Open champ Serena Williams was in attendance to watch Navarro vs. Gauff. She was impressed with Navarro’s game.

“I like the variety in Emma’s game,” Williams said. “I never was a variety player, so whenever I see someone like her that slices the ball, but also has a lot of spin on her forehand, I really admire that, because it’s something I never really did. She can come in, she has great hands, and she does everything so well. She sees the court, she has a huge tennis IQ, and I love that.”

Meanwhile the clock literally struck midnight on Shelby Rogers’ career.

The Daniel Island tennis star, who announced the U.S. Open would be the final stop in a career that saw her crack the top 30 on the WTA Tour, played fellow American Jessica Pegula in the first round at Flushing Meadow.

Pegula posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Rogers in the final featured match that ran late on Aug. 25.

“Overwhelming emotions,” Rogers told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “The main one is just gratitude. Gratitude for all the amazing moments and some tough ones on this court too. But really special that I’m able to play here one more time.”