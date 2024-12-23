Enter this week’s Pigskin Pick‘em at surveymonkey.com/r/FPL7XHG

The college bowl season kicks off in full force with a multitude of bowl games over the next two weeks, plus all eyes will be on the newly expanded 12-team college football playoffs.

Meanwhile in the NFL, regular season division championships are on the line as the playoff picture is getting hotter.

Now is the time to expand and enjoy your football experience by entering this week’s Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick ‘Em.

Each week our staff selects the best games to pick, and our sponsors provide great gift cards to our weekly reader winners.

The contest is free for anyone to enter. If you beat Russ Dearie and James Pryor of i9 Sports this week, you’ll have a chance to win a $50 gift card to Famulari’s Pizzeria.

Want to play?

Email katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the weekly eblast, or register from the link above, or go to our Facebook page to click on the Pick‘em link.

Online entries are due by 5 p.m. on Friday.

There is no cost to enter.

Good luck!