Expectations are mountain high for Iron Horse football

Crunch the numbers.

Check the pulse of the team.

Or chat with the head coach.

In 2026, the Philip Simmons High School football team could have a season to savor.

First the numbers.

The Iron Horses just completed spring practice, and coach Eric Bendig reported 113 players participated in varsity, junior varsity, and B-team drills and practice. That’s quite a foundation.

Another impressive number is 18. That’s how many starters return from last fall’s team that posted a 10-3 record, won the Region 6-AA championship, and reached the third round of the state playoffs.

Members of the team know the talent pool is deep when it comes to football at PSHS. That’s why spring practice was important as players worked to move up the depth chart. The players will continue to work hard over the dog days of summer because they know the effort put in on those muggy days pays dividends on crisp fall nights.

Coach Eric Bendig will lead the team in its ninth season. The school will celebrate its 10th year when classes commence in August, but Iron Horses didn’t field a varsity team the first season to build depth and struggled the first three seasons. However, the Iron Horses are 48-14 since 2021.

This year, the Iron Horses bid for their third straight region title.

“The key will be maintaining the edge and hunger that championship-level teams must have every single day,” said Bendig, whose team averaged 39.5 points a game on offense last fall while allowing only 15.3. “We have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success as a program, but we have not yet accomplished the ultimate on-field goals of winning a Lower State or State championship. That reality fuels us.

“Our players understand that expectations here are high and meeting those expectations requires daily discipline, preparation, and a relentless commitment to improvement,” the coach added.

The Iron Horses’ key personnel losses from last year’s team include cornerback Montrell Mungin, linebacker/defensive end Ethan Chisum, tight end William Hollifield, kicking specialist C.J. Falotico, and offensive lineman Yosi Mallett.

Bendig said replacing all-state performers Mungin and Falotico and others who graduated will be a challenge.

“We had a senior class that really set a standard of excellence for our program,” Bendig said. “We are always trying to find new impact players along the offensive and defensive fronts, and those were major points of emphasis entering the spring.”

Running back Omonte Taylor had two rushing touchdowns and showcased his versatility and explosiveness in the spring game. Bendig said the offensive line made tremendous strides and began to gel as a unit. Greyson Salvo, Cole Carmel, Christian Cromedy, Donny Lynch, and Jordan Johnson all had outstanding springs and strong spring game performances.

Quarterback Hayes Goddard and wide receiver Ashton Kellermann were impressive in limited action, connecting on numerous big plays, including a touchdown. Hayes distributed the ball extremely well and showed great command of the offense.

Aaron Feaster, a junior wide receiver/outside linebacker, emerged as a major playmaker. Feaster is 6-5, 200 pounds, has tremendous upside and is developing into a high-level college prospect.

Defensively, Nathaniel Elsey created two turnovers in the spring game with an interception and forced fumble, while Diavante Irving recorded three pass breakups and Maurico Curry added two of his own.

Other key returners for 2026 include OL Sullivan Tollison, WR Patrick Clarke, and defensive ends Roman Hood and Alex Tchoryk.

“We have championship standards and championship aspirations at every level of our program,” Bendig said. “Our mission is bigger than football. We want to develop outstanding young men who win on and off the field.