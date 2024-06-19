Father’s Day fishing: They grow so fast

On June 15, the 13th Annual Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament was held at Smythe Park Lake. About 145 children participated in the event.

The weather was perfect, and the fish were cooperative. I believe we set a new participation record.

Additionally, anglers caught and released the most fish in tournament history.

This year’s grand champion is 7-year-old Rhett Kislinger.

Rhett caught and released a 19.5-inch largemouth bass.

I am looking forward to fishing with Rhett and his family in the near future. Perhaps he will share a few of his championship tactics with me!

While at the event, I learned that Nico and Roman Noravian graduated from high school last week.

Nico and Roman live out west but visit their grandparents on Daniel Island regularly. We have fished together since the boys were in elementary school.

Congratulations, Nico and Roman. I am very proud of you. Man, you grew up fast!

After hearing the news of Nico and Roman’s graduation, I got to thinking about my own children.

Elliott was at the Danziger Cup helping families rig their tackle and dispensing a few fishing tips.

Heather (who I love like my own daughter) was the volunteer coordinator for the fishing tournament. She is also Brody’s (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) actual human (but we have a joint custody agreement).

Maddie had to work on Saturday and could not attend.

My children are grown adults. They have successful careers. They (usually) make good decisions. They know the importance of family and community.

On Father’s Day and every day, I am the luckiest dad on earth.