Fetzer wins Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier to return to Masters Week

Daniel Island's Eloise Fetzer took a deep breath and sank a 30-foot, uphill putt at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina to punch her third ticket to the Drive, Chip, and Putt finals at the Augusta National Golf Course during next April's Masters Week.

"It's an amazing and incredible experience to get to be on the Augusta National property," Fetzer told DCP organizers after her Girls 12-13 division victory. "I've realized you have accomplished so much just getting there; after that, it's 'Have fun,' and whatever happens, happens."