First catch! Memories for a lifetime

I get confused easily. Is my niece’s son my grandnephew? If so, my grandnephew is Matthew.

He recently received his first fishing rod and reel. Both of us were super anxious to try it out. So, my niece, Amee, and I planned a dock fishing day. Our plan was to fish a little in the morning and then grill hot dogs for lunch.

Before everyone arrived, I caught a couple of dozen shrimp with my cast net and put them in a minnow bucket. This time of year, if you want fast fishing action, use shrimp for bait.

With a few minutes to spare, I sat down in the shade and tried to cool off. We were going to have hot fishing. Figuratively and literally.

Amee, Andrew, my nephew-in-law, Matthew, and his sister Emily arrived right on time. Matthew proudly showed me his new fishing rod and reel.

I asked Matthew to get a shrimp out of the minnow bucket. While he was grabbing a shrimp (this took a few minutes), I rigged his rod with a split shot weight and small light wire hook. We carefully hooked the small shrimp and dropped it into the water.

Almost immediately, Matthew excitedly said he had a fish and began to reel it in. Soon, a pigfish landed on the dock. Matthew’s first fish on his first fishing rod! I am not sure who was more excited, Matthew or me.

Of course, we had to take dozens of photos to commemorate the occasion. Matthew released the fish and continued fishing while I fired up the grill. In the few minutes before lunch, Matthew caught and released several pigfish and four small redfish.

Watching him, I reflected on Elliott, my son, catching his first fish. After thousands and thousands of fish that Elliott and I have caught together, the memory of that first fish is still crystal clear for both of us.

Years from now, I hope Matthew remembers that little pigfish the same way.