The fish-finding dog snuggles into his first winter jacket

Recently, Brody – the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog – and I went fishing. The weather was cold, windy, and wet.

I was comfortable and dry thanks to a warm base layer, a fleece thermal layer, and a waterproof shell. Brody, on the other hand, was cold and wet. Especially when we were moving from spot to spot. While Brody has a fur coat, it was plain to see that he was cold. So, we cut the fishing trip short and went home.

As soon as we got home, Brody curled up and took a nap by the fire. I shopped on Amazon for a fleece thermal layer and waterproof shell for Brody. I figured his fur was a good base layer. By the wonder of online commerce, the jacket and shell arrived the next morning.

This was good because the weather was colder, windier, and wetter than the day before. Brody put on his new winter weather gear, and we walked down the dock to the skiff. Along the way, I wondered if it was too nasty to go fishing. Brody insisted that we go. He was excited to try out his new cold-weather outfit.

We launched the skiff into the last of the outgoing tide. The sun was low on the horizon, and the temperature was beginning to fall. The ride to our first fishing location was bone chilling even with multiple layers of clothing.

Brody signaled me to stop at a dock with oysters that dropped off into a deep channel. We had not fished this dock before. I wondered if Brody just wanted the cold boat ride to end. To tell you the truth, I wanted the cold boat ride to end!

I cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig to the oysters. A trout ate the lure as it dropped into the channel. The trout were still biting when the sun dropped below the tree line. With the temperature dropping and the light fading, Brody and I called it a day.

On the ride back to the dock, I took a picture of Brody. He looked cold. So, I made a note to buy him a warmer thermal layer for Christmas.