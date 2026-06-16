Fishing the first light off the Wando River

One of my favorite things about offshore fishing is the morning run.

Typically, we leave the dock well before sunrise and use GPS, RADAR and FLIR (Forward-looking infrared) to navigate in the darkness.

On a recent offshore trip, we got off to a late start. The sun had not yet cleared the horizon, but there was enough light to safely navigate without RADAR and FLIR. As I turned the boat out of Beresford Creek into the Wando River, I looked back. The scenery was beautiful. It was the essence of the morning run. Without speaking, I touched Elliott’s arm and nodded to our wake. He smiled and quickly took a picture.

That scene – that moment – is why I love to fish. I am extremely fortunate to share these experiences with my family and friends. Fishing is a bond that ties us together and keeps us close.

On Saturday, June 20, the Danziger Cup (aka the Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament) will be held at Smythe Park Lake. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Fishing begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.. The Danziger Cup is a wonderful start to Father’s Day weekend. It is also a great way to create experiences that bond the people you care about together.