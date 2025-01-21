Fishing tales from the living room

Not a lot of fishing happened this week.

Brody had a hurt leg. Elliott had the flu. I had COVID-19.

On top of all that, we had back-to-back winter storms that brought the coldest temperatures of the season. So, we sat around the house, tried to keep warm, and watched fishing shows on YouTube.

On the first day, it was a nice change of pace. The second day, it became a little stale. By the end of the week, we were bored to tears.

To break the monotony, I tied one of Brody’s toys to a spinning outfit and cast it to Brody who was taking a nap. He ignored the presentation.

I cast again, this time a little closer. Brody opened an eye but refused to bite. My next cast hit Brody on the head. He jumped up, grabbed the toy and limped off into the dining room. The fight was on.

A 60-pound Carolina dog on an 8-pound spinning outfit. This seemed like a fair fight because Brody had a hurt leg.

However, the fight was short-lived because Brody broke me off on a dining room chair. With victory in hand (or paw as the case may be), Brody gave me a smug look and carried the toy to his bed. In a few minutes he was fast asleep.

Other than not dying from COVID-19, this exchange was the highpoint of my week. Like I said, bored to tears.

This weekend, should you find yourself bored and with nothing to do, check out the Haddrell’s Point Fishing Expo. It is a great way to see tackle, boats and informational seminars all in one place.

If I can test negative for COVID-19, I plan to attend. While there, I am happy to share tales of my epic battle with a three-legged dog.