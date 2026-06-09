Football legend, Heisman winner Tim Tebow speaks to campers at Bishop England

College football Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow made a surprise visit to Bishop England High School on Friday, June 5, to speak to campers attending Camp Christ.

Tebow is a two-time national college football champion with the Florida Gators, a former Denver Bronco quarterback, and currently an ESPN broadcast analyst.

Tebow is the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which focuses on anti-trafficking, child exploitation, and providing medical care and services to needy persons in more than 100 countries.