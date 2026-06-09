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Football legend, Heisman winner Tim Tebow speaks to campers at Bishop England

Tue, 06/09/2026 - 7:34pm admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT

College football Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow made a surprise visit to Bishop England High School on Friday, June 5, to speak to campers attending Camp Christ.

Tebow is a two-time national college football champion with the Florida Gators, a former Denver Bronco quarterback, and currently an ESPN broadcast analyst.

Tebow is the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which focuses on anti-trafficking, child exploitation, and providing medical care and services to needy persons in more than 100 countries. 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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