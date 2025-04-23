Former BE star Daniel Brooks not slowing down after Tommy John surgery

More than 2,500 professional baseball players, those who get paid to play the sport, have had the ulnar collateral ligament in their throwing elbow reconstructed since Dr. Frank Jobe operated on pitcher Tommy John in 1974, according to the American Medical Association.

Heading into the 2025 season, about 35 percent of the pitchers on Major League Baseball rosters had undergone the procedure at least one time. With just over 350 Major League pitchers this season, that means about 100 to 120 players have undergone the reconstructive surgery.

Former Bishop England standout Daniel Brooks, who now pitches for the College of Charleston, knows all about the numbers and statistics concerning Tommy John surgery.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound righthander had a fastball that was clocked in the mid-90 mph range when he underwent the surgery in March 2023.

Since then, his recovery has been part physical, part mental, with a good dose of spirituality mixed in.

“It’s going alright,” Brooks said of his recovery process. “The last few weeks have been good, but I’ve had my ups and downs. Everyone who has undergone Tommy John surgery has their own story to tell. The stories and the recovery processes are different. I’m making progress, trying to get back 100 percent.”

Brooks was invited to the MLB draft after graduating from Bishop England in 2021 but opted for the college path. He decided to stay close to home and signed with the College of Charleston.

He was brilliant in his freshman season in 2022 with 55 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings of work, with a 2-2 record and a 4.87 ERA to earn a spot on the Colonial Athletic League’s all-freshman team.

He missed all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and pitched in 10 games his redshirt sophomore season.

This spring he pitched in 12 games with nine starts. He owns a 4-2 record with a 4.66 ERA. He has allowed 46 hits in 48.1 innings while striking out 42.

Brooks has relied on his religious faith during his recovery. He became a born-again Christian shortly after enrolling at C of C.

“I give glory to Christ,” Brooks said. “Sometimes, you let pride and ego get in the way. I was seeking attention through baseball. My whole life was about baseball. My story was about baseball. When I was injured and couldn’t pitch, I thought, ‘What do I actually have?’

“Undergoing surgery, it basically redefined who I am,” Brooks added. “When baseball was taken away from me, I had to figure out what my purpose was. I am here to serve others.”

And he still instills fear into hitters. He was 2-0 in a recent four-game stretch through April 12, allowing 21 hits in 24 innings with a 3.00 ERA.

Brooks is ranked the No. 34 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft in the Coastal Athletic Conference, according to D1 Baseball.

“Playing in the majors is still a goal,” Brooks said. “I know nothing is for certain. Right now, I’m just focused on the team.”