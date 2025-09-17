Glenn Churchill goes 11-1, beats VIP sponsor Garret McNally of Mac’s

DI News reader Glenn Churchill picked 11 of 12 football games correctly and had the best record of the entire Daniel Island News field, including VIP sponsor Garret McNally of Mac’s, who went 6-6.

“It feels good to win this week,” Churchill said. “I had a gut feeling about a couple of upsets. Some of the teams I was rooting for lost, but their losses helped me win the Pick ‘Em.”

Churchill practices law on Daniel Island, and he and his wife, Lisa, and their spaniels live in Mount Pleasant.

“Lisa and I were high school friends and reconnected and got married after not seeing each other for more than 40 years!” he said.

This week, the VIP sponsor to beat is Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate to win a $50 gift card to Mac’s sports bar and grill.

You have to play to win.

It’s free to enter! Scan the QR code on the next page, or visit bit.ly/DIN_football5, or email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com to get a weekly entry sent to you.

Just be sure to submit your entries online by 5 p.m. this Friday!