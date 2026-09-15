Goddard fires 5 TDs to fuel Iron Horse first win

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig stressed over the summer how important it is to have a quarterback who is a leader, talented, and experienced.

Hayes Goddard, back for his second year as the starting quarterback, fits the bill.

“Having Hayes back at quarterback is obviously a huge advantage,” Bendig said during summer workouts. “He has experience, understands our system, and has been through big games.”

Hayes has also had some big games, especially on Sept. 11, when he led the Iron Horses to a 42-29 road win at Cane Bay.

Goddard’s fingerprints were all over the Iron Horses’ first win that snapped a three-game losing streak to kick off the season. The senior completed 15 of 26 passes for 274 yards and five touchdown passes, which ties the school’s single-game record. Goddard had a five-TD game last fall, while Tavien Orellana accomplished the feat against Kingstree High School in 2024.

That gives the talented senior 11 TD passes for the season and 42 for his career.

Wide receiver Ashton Kellermann was impressive in the Iron Horses’ best offensive performance of the young season. He caught nine passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Omonte Taylor and Maurico Curry also snared TD passes. Taylor also picked off a pass on defense.

Diavante Irving led the Iron Horses with 16 tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for a loss. He leads the team with 61 tackles and shares the team lead with six tackles for a loss.

The Iron Horses host Georgetown on Sept. 18. The Bulldogs enter with a 1-3 record.

BISHOPS 4-0, ROAD TRIP BEGINS

It was a case of too much Tonon as the Bishop England High School football team pounded West Ashley High School 38-13 on Sept. 11 at Jack Cantey Stadium.

The Bishops upped their record to 4-0 as the Tonon Twins, Chase and Trevor, accounted for all five BE touchdowns to send the winless Wildcats to their third straight loss.

Chase Tonon touched the ball 11 times against West Ashley and tallied 253 all-purpose yards as the Bishops won for the sixth time in seven games dating back to last season. He caught five passes for 92 yards with a touchdown while carrying the ball five times for 76 yards and two more touchdowns. He also raced a kickoff back 85 yards for yet another score. Brother Trevor carried 11 times for 29 yards and scored on a short run.

Chase Tonon now has 673 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in his junior season.

Bishop quarterback Banks Luton completed half of his 28 passing attempts for 218 yards and a score. Will Donato led the Bishops with six catches for 77 yards.

The Bishops tallied 388 yards in total offense while bottling up the Wildcats. They have allowed only 40 points in four games.