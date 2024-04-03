Grand Slam champ, 2 Charleston champs join COCO field

A Grand Slam champion and two former Charleston champions have joined the growing player field for the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open, March 30 - April 7.

World No. 10 and 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, World No. 12 and 2017 Charleston Open champion Daria Kasatkina and World No. 19 and 2021 Charleston Open champion Veronika Kudermetova will compete at the largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament in North America.

The Credit One Charleston Open was recently named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The talented trio join a list of Charleston commits that already includes World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, World No. 6 Ons Jabeur, World No. 9 Maria Sakkari, Americans Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens and Emma Navarro, and fan favorites Elina Svitolina, Paula Badosa and Leylah Fernandez.

“The Credit One Charleston Open will welcome a sensational player line-up to the Lowcountry next month,” said Bob Moran, tournament director of the Credit One Charleston Open and president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. “With Ostapenko being a Grand Slam champion, and Kasatkina and Kudermetova both showcasing their skills as past Charleston champions, we’re guaranteed unforgettable tennis.”

The 2024 Credit One Charleston Open field currently features three Grand Slam champions, four top 10 players, six Grand Slam finalists, five Charleston champions and two Charleston locals.

Ostapenko holds eight career singles titles, including two this season in Adelaide and Linz. The 26-year-old Latvian won her maiden Grand Slam title in Roland Garros in 2017. Her recent Grand Slam results include a pair of quarterfinal finishes in 2023 at the US Open and Australian Open.

She reached the Charleston final in 2017 in her tournament debut. The 2024 Credit One Charleston Open will be her third appearance in the field.

"Reaching the final in Charleston in 2017 was the start of a wonderful clay season for me... ending with my first Grand Slam title at the French Open," said Ostapenko in a statement. "I'm looking forward to coming back to play Charleston again for the first time in five years."

Kasatkina has strong results in Charleston, winning the tournament in 2017, reaching the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2018, and, most recently, advancing to the semifinals in 2023. She holds a 14-3 win-loss record on Charleston’s green clay.

"Charleston will always have a special place in my heart and brings back really good memories for me," said Kasatkina in a statement. "I won my first title at this tournament when I was 19 years old and I love playing on the green clay and exploring the city. I'm excited to be back again this year."

This season the 26-year-old has already competed in two finals, in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi. She was a 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist.

Kudermetova also won her maiden WTA title in Charleston in 2021. She won her second title last season in Tokyo, a fellow WTA 500 tournament. The 26-year-old’s 2023 season was also highlighted by semifinal appearances in Adelaide, Rome and Madrid and a final in 's-Hertogenbosch. She was a 2022 Roland Garros quarterfinalist.

"Winning the title in Charleston was a big career moment," said Kudermetova in a statement. "It was my first title and being on the list of champions at this incredible WTA tournament makes me really proud. Hoping for good results again here in April."

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Learn more about the players, events, activities and tickets at creditonecharlestonopen.com.