Great temps make fishing just right

My daughter, Maddie, loves to fish.

However, she only enjoys fishing in a well-defined temperature range.

It is a bit like Goldilocks. Not too hot. Not too cold. Just right.

On Saturday, it was just right. So, I called Maddie and asked her to fish. We agreed to meet on the floating dock at 11:30 a.m.

When Maddie stepped aboard the skiff, conditions were perfect. Light breeze. Sunny. Air temperature, 74 degrees. Water temperature, 61 degrees. Tide, just beginning to rise.

I asked Maddie what species she wanted to target.

She immediately replied, “Trout are my favorite.”

After a short run to a submerged oyster bar in 8 feet of water, I deployed the trolling motor. Maddie picked up a 6-pound class carbon fiber spinning rod with a Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 on a 1/8-ounce Finesse Jig tied on.

Of course, that was my personal fishing rod that no one is allowed to use. I was about to take it from her when she said, “This is my favorite rod ever.”

I just smiled and picked up another rod.

It had been a while since we fished together, and I expected Maddie to be a bit rusty. But she expertly fired a cast to the oyster bar and began a snap and long pause retrieve.

Maddie laughed, “This is my rod now.”

I just smiled and made a mental note to order another one from Shimano.

On the next cast, a trout hit Maddie’s Streak Z 3.75 lure.

It was not particularly large, and she brought it right to the boat. Maddie wet her hands to protect the trout’s slime coating and picked up the fish. I tried to position the boat to get the light right for the photo. Maddie said to hurry up because she wanted to quickly release the fish.

I just smiled and hurriedly took the picture.

For the next hour or so, we steadily caught and released trout. Then, Maddie said, “I am getting hungry, let’s go to lunch.”

I just smiled and turned the boat towards home.

Our fishing trip was just right!