Greg and his friend, Rob, go sight fishing at ‘Hotel California’

Sight fishing is one of my favorite ways to fish.

Searching. Seeing the fish. Making the cast. Watching the fish react to the lure. Witnessing the strike. It is very visual and highly addictive.

As the water temperature drops and water clarity improves, conditions become optimal for sight fishing redfish.

I prefer to sight fish on full moon low tides when the tides are much lower than usual. This concentrates large schools of redfish into pretty small areas.

When everything lines up properly, it is literally like fishing in a barrel.

This was the case when fishing with my friend, Rob Hamby.

We launched the skiff a couple of hours before dead low tide. Our plan was to target trout as the tide fell and sight fish for reds at the bottom of the tide.

The trout bite was not particularly hot. However, there were sufficient numbers to keep us entertained until low tide.

There is a spot just off the Wando River that I call Hotel California.

It is a small and shallow creek. On full moon low tides, the entrance to the creek dries out. Hence the “Hotel California” reference.

You can check in any time you like, but can never leave (until the tide comes in).

Hotel California is a high-risk spot. If the redfish are there, fishing will be spectacular. If the redfish are not, well you better like your fishing partner because you will be stuck with them for a while.

Thankfully for me, Rob is good people. I enjoy his company. So, getting stuck in a creek for an extended period of time was not a concern.

We slowly and quietly moved the skiff into the creek. Upon arrival at a shallow pool, I was relieved to see redfish.

The skiff bottomed out within easy casting distance of the pool. We had officially checked into Hotel California.

Rob picked a fish and cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD just in front of it. We held our breath, as the fish approached the lure and then ate it.

The strike was epic! Upon landing the fish, we took a quick picture and released it.

Then repeated the process until the tide came in and it was check-out time at Hotel California.