Having a Ball!

A pickleball class for kids and young adults with special needs recently celebrated its one year anniversary at LTP Daniel Island.

Hosted by Daniel Island resident Steve Gilroy and his wife, Sue, the class launched in February 2023 with nine participants.

Today, the popular sessions draw close to 20 attendees each week, along with a cadre of dedicated volunteers.

According to Gilroy, a few of the participants will be taking their pickleball skills to the Special Olympics later this year.

“It’s far exceeded our expectations!” Gilroy said at a recent class, which included a pizza party commemorating the one year milestone. “Word got around and we’ve had some great volunteers. It’s just been amazing. And the people at LTP have been unbelievable!”

“You can see the improvement week after week,” said volunteer coach Joe Grey, who has been helping with the classes for the past six months. “The joy is always there. They continue to improve their skill sets. We love every minute of it!”