'Heartbreaking' championship loss fuels BE's 2026 girls' soccer squad

The Bishop England High School girls’ soccer team has enjoyed a celebration of success over the decades. The Bishops have played in 21 state championship matches in the program’s impressive history and have captured the title 12 times, including a remarkable run from 2002 to 2009 when the team compiled eight consecutive titles.

But there has been heartache. Coach Netha Kreamer knows about that.

The Bishops began last season ranked No. 1 in the state coaches association’s preseason poll but lost a close encounter of the painful kind to A.C. Flora High School in the Class AAAA championship as the Falcons scored in the 58th minute of the contest to post a 1-0 victory.

This spring, the Bishops are ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. Kreamer appreciates the ranking but knows there is a difference between rankings and results on the field.

“We are always excited and grateful for the recognition from those who voted for the BE girls’ program,” said Kreamer, who is set to begin her fifth year at the helm of the program. “Our players worked extremely hard last year to set a high standard, and this is a nice way to validate their efforts. That said, preseason standings are only a marker, and we know that every game requires us to leave it on the field if we want to end the season in the top spot.”

It will take talent, mental toughness, and a little luck for the Bishops to raise the championship trophy for the 13th time.

As usual, the Bishops have top-shelf talent and are led by captains Liz Brady and Sophia DeMarco, a pair of stars who will play at the next level. Brady, a senior who is in her second year as captain, has signed to play for Colby College. DeMarco, a junior captain, has committed to play at Western Carolina.

“Liz is an amazing team captain as well as teammate,” Kreamer said. “She is the true definition of a team player. She’s strong, talented, skilled, and a mature playmaker on the field.”

Maggie O'Hara, Emerson Riley, and Alex Balog combine for an imposing backline.

The players will be motivated by last year’s loss to A.C. Flora in the state championship.

“For those returning players, that game will most certainly serve as motivation,” Kreamer said. “That was a heartbreaking loss given we had the majority of possessions and outshot our opponent by a large margin. They had an incredible corner kick that they executed beautifully. That was the difference, and it stings to be on the other side. Our returning players are already discussing the steps to keep us focused on the end goal to finish the job this year.”

The Bishops will be ready when the regular season commences. They beat First Baptist in the 41st Mount Pleasant Rotary Soccer Classic. Bishop England kicks off the regular season with a pair of road trips. The Bishops travel to Lucy Beckham High School on Feb. 17 and visit Oceanside Collegiate Academy two days later.