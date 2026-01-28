High school realignment for Philip Simmons, BE settled for next two seasons

It’s official.

The South Carolina High School League recently announced region realignment for the next two academic years, beginning with the 2026-27 year.

As expected, Philip Simmons High School will compete at the Class AA level, while Bishop England is slotted as a Class AAA school, dropping down a classification from the current alignment.

Philip Simmons is one of seven teams in Region 6-AA. Other schools include Battery Creek, Bridges Prep, Lake Marion, Timberland, and Woodland.

The Bishops will compete in Region 5-AA in 2026-27. The other schools include Georgetown, Hanahan, North Charleston, and Oceanside Collegiate.

The realignment process occurs in the Palmetto State every two academic years and is based on 45-day enrollment numbers from grades ninth to 11 and includes an out-of-zone multiplier for the second time. That multiplier counts each student who lives outside the school’s assigned attendance zone as three for total enrollment purposes.

BE BOYS' BASKETBALL

The Bishop England High School boys’ basketball team used some sharp shooting from William Donato and Patton Lyttle to defeat Colleton County, 62-50, in a Region 6-AAAA home game at Father O’Brien Gymnasium.

Donato hit six of seven from the field, including three for four from three-point land, to finish with 15 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds as the Bishops improved to 10-9 overall and 3-2 in the league, which is good for second-place in the team standings. Bluffton is on top of the league standings with a 5-0 record.

Lyttle cashed in on five of eight from the field and finished with 13 points. Charlie Reardon chipped in with 10 points, while Drew Gallagher collected eight points and eight rebounds.

The teams were tied, 17-17, at the end of the first quarter, but the Bishops went on a 35-22 run in the second and third stanzas to take a 52-39 lead.

BE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Olivia Allen was a scoring, rebounding, and defensive machine as the Bishop England girls doubled the score in a 48-24 Region 6-AAAA win against Colleton County.

The Bishops were never threatened as they jumped to a 14-3 lead at the end of one stop and upped the lead to 24-8 at the end of halftime.

Allen scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. She also had two assists and five steals.