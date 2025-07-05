High school teams advance to playoffs

Baseball

The Bishop England High School baseball team clinched the Region 6-AAAA championship by sweeping Bluffton in a pair of games to conclude the regular season with a 16-6 record, including 12-3 in league play.

“It’s been a while since we won the region, and it puts us in a good spot in the playoffs,” coach Mike Darnell said. “Obviously, we have bigger goals ahead, but it’s always good to take care of the small goals first.”

But the Bishops had little time to celebrate. The Bishops opened the playoffs on May 5 with an 11-1 victory over South Aiken in District C play to push their winning streak to nine games.

The Bishops jumped on top 2-0 in the first inning against South Aiken and put the game out of reach with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-1 lead.

The Bishops were scheduled to play South Florence on May 6.

Philip Simmons High School, meanwhile, was scheduled to open the Class AA playoffs with a home game against Marion on May 6. The Iron Horses lost their final two games of the regular season and were 12-13 in the regular season.

The Iron Horses won the region title with an 8-0 record.

Soccer

The Philip Simmons boys’ team opened the Class AA playoffs with a 10-0 home-field victory over Marion on May 5.

It was the Iron Horses’ 10 straight victory as they improved to 19-2.

The Iron Horse girls were scheduled to play Manning in a first-round game on May 6.

The Bishop England boys, who went 13-5 in the regular season, were set to open the Class AAAA playoffs with a game against Lakewood on May 7. The Bishops won the Region 6-AAAA championship with a 9-1 record.

The Bishop girls put their five-game winning streak on the line when they played Beaufort on May 6. The Bishops were 13-5, including 10-0 in regional action.

Tennis

The Bishop England boys defeated Bluffton 5-1 on May 5 to advance to the Lower State Championship against South Aiken on May 7.

The Bishops were the No. 1 seed in the Lower State, while South Aiken was the No. 2 seed.

The Bishops received a first-round bye and topped Hilton Head 5-1 in a second-round match.

Philip Simmons upset No. 1 seed Waccamaw 5-1 on May 5 to reach the Class AAA-AA-A Lower State championship.

The Iron Horses will play Oceanside Collegiate Academy on May 7 with a trip to the state championship on the line.

The Iron Horses began the postseason as a No. 4 seed and beat Hanahan in the first round and followed it up with a victory over Governor’s School.

Softball

Philip Simmons was scheduled to begin postseason play May 7 with a District 6 playoff game at Atlantic Collegiate.

The Iron Horses qualified by finishing fourth in Region 6-AA.