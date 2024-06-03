High school track season kicks off

The list of entries in Bishop England High School’s Father Kelly Classic was short compared to the number of teams entered in other high-profile track and field events.

While most big meets attract scores of teams, the Bishops’ field wasn’t even in double digits for boys or girls.

But the nine teams who competed in the event held at BE have cast a long shadow over other programs whether at the SC High School League or SCISA level.

No champions were crowned, but scores were kept.

Summerville finished first in the boys’ competition with 155.5 points to top second-place, James Island, which tallied 129. Cane Bay and West Ashley came in fourth and fifth place with 97 and 83, respectively.

Bishop England was the only school that finished in the top five that competes at the Class AA level. The Bishops were No. 5 with 78.5 points.

The Bishops, who won the girls’ Class AA state championship last May for a state record 14th time, seem to be poised to be ready to make another run at the title. Class AAAAA Summerville edged the Bishops 112-111 in a 1-2 photo finish for the top spot. James Island was there until the end with 110 points.

Nora Brahim, who won silver medals in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, headlines the cast of top returners for the Bishops, who are seeking their second straight state title and 15th overall.

Katie Griffin, who captured a silver medal last spring in the pole vault, cleared a national elite height of 10-6 in the pole vault.

The Bishops’ distance medley team won in 13.04.12, which was 15 seconds faster than James Island. The 4x800-meter relay team clocked in at 9:30.54 – 12 seconds faster than Summerville.

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, competed in the Wood Lowcountry Invitational, which was hosted by Woodland High School. Both Iron Horse teams finished in third place.

Spring Valley won the boys’ meet with 118 points, while Spartanburg was second with 116 and Philip Simmons was third with 68.

Goose Creek won the girls’ meet with a 103-88.5 victory over Wando. Philip Simmons was third with 86.

Ashley and Reagan Roush finished 1-2 in the girls’ pole vault with national elite marks of 11-6 and 10-6, respectively. Laura Perry ran a national elite of 5:13.02 to win the 1,600-meter run.

Avah Mallek won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:22.85 and Josie May was second in 12:14.31.

The Iron Horse 4x800-meter relay team of Matea Payer, Flynn Taylor, Lilah May and Hailey Meyers captured gold in 10:22.97. Meyers also won a silver medal with a time of 2:29.12 in the 800-meter run.

Bryce Ellington led the Iron Horse boys with a gold medal jump of 46-5 1/2 in the triple jump, which was a national elite mark.

Corey Steed was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.19 while the 4x100-meter relay team of Bo Jimenez, Darriel Porcher, Steed and Ellington won in 42.78.

Pierce Walker won the bronze in the 3,200-meter run while Ethan Sullivan gained a bronze medal in the 300-meter dash and Matthew Yaun was third in the javelin.