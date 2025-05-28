Hole-in-one season: Iron Horses ace golf championship

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ golf team made history by winning its first state championship.

Bishop England, meanwhile, just missed adding to its rich history as the high school league golf season concluded.

IRON HORSE GOLF CHAMPS

The Iron Horses topped Chesnee High School with a lower stroke score of 622 to 644 to claim the top spot in the Class AA championship golf match, which was contested at Cheraw State Park.

Coach Tamyn Garrick’s squad enjoyed a 22-shot lead after the first day and was in control during the final day to claim the state title.

“I’m super happy for the guys,” said Garrick, who completed his fourth year at the helm of the Iron Horse program. “It makes me a better person just to be around them. To see the joy and happiness on their faces; it was truly a memorable moment.”

Super sophomore Hudson Hatch, who is 6 feet, 9 inches tall, concluded an impressive year. He joined the varsity basketball team as a sophomore and made quite a debut in his first season. He was named the Region 6-AA Player of the Year and was an all-state selection after averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

He earned all-state honors and finished second individually at the golf state championship with a two-day total of 146, including a 72 on the second day.

“I’m in my fourth year as coach, and Hudson has been part of the team since he was in seventh grade,” Garrick said. “It has been great to see him grow and compete. He has great character and a great demeanor. Nothing bothers him on the course. I’m super proud of him.”

Senior Tyson Holland also earned all-state, carding a two-day total of 147. His classmate, Roane Taylor, shot 160.

A pair of juniors, Cruz Turner and Caden Scott, fared well in Cheraw. They, along with Hatch, will form the nucleus of next year’s team.

BISHOPS SO CLOSE!

The Bishops traveled to Seneca, South Carolina, to compete in the Class AAAA championship at Cross Creek Golf Club. However, the Bishops’ bid for a 10th state championship came up four shots short as Blue Ridge topped the Bishops with a lower score of 599 to 603.

Although Bishop England missed out on its 10th title, they fared well in its first year at Class AAAA. It was the Bishops’ second consecutive second-place finish, and fourth in five years. The Bishops’ last state championship came in 2023.

The Bishops should be state contenders in 2026. They had three players earn all-state golf honors, including freshman Merritt Mathesius, who led the team with a two-day total of 147 to finish fifth individually. Sophomore Hunter Colwell also earned all-state, carding a 151.

The other all-state pick was Mr. Reliable – senior Daniel Donato. Donato shot a 148 to finish in fifth place. It marked the fourth time Donato earned all-state. He will play for Newberry College.

Donato was the only senior on the 13-man roster, so the future is bright for the Bishops, who concluded another impressive season.

The Bishops fared well in the prestigious Georgia-South Carolina Cup with a second-place finish and also competed in the Southern Cross, which is often referred to as The Masters of high school golf.