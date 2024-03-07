Hooking mahi and sailfish can make a splash in your summer

Years ago, while pre-fishing for a few late summer king mackerel tournaments, I was consistently catching mahi and sailfish in 60 to 90 feet of water.

At the time, they were not the target species, and I considered them to be nuisance catches.

However, this summer, they are now designated as desirable, and I am dedicating some time to catching them.

Looking back at my logs, a couple of conditions were always in play when I accidentally caught mahi and sailfish.

Prevalent winds pushed offshore blue water closer to shore, and a temperature break or color change was in place in the 60- to 90-foot depth range.

If these conditions occurred over a reef or ledge, the odds were pretty good that mahi and sails would be in the area.

Back in the day, we slow-trolled live baits on stinger rigs when targeting king mackerel. Menhaden and cigar minnows were the live baits of choice. If I had to choose a single live bait for mahi and sailfish, it would be cigar minnows.

They are abundant around ledges and reefs in 60 to 90 feet of water, and everything with fins and teeth eats them.

Recommended tackle is a good lever drag reel on a 7-foot rod with a light tip with good backbone. I rig with a 15-foot, 30-pound fluorocarbon leader and a 3/0-5/0 circle hook.

The lever drag reel allows me to troll the cigar minnow with very little drag, just enough to keep the line from overrunning on the strike. When a fish eats the bait, push the reel to strike position, and the circle hook will set.

I prefer Shimano Talica 16 and 25 reels. Shimano Speed Masters are a good and less expensive alternative.

In the dog days of summer, you can catch mahi and sailfish pretty close to shore. Give it a try. I think you will like it!