Hoops all-stars announced for BE, PSHS

Bishop England and Philip Simmons both fared extremely well during the 2023-24 basketball season, and, as a result, the Bishops and Iron Horses were well represented when the Region 7-AA and 8-AAA all-star teams were announced.

Four of the top honors went to Daniel Island players.

The Bishops’ Jack de van Erve was the boys’ Region 6-AA co-player of the year, while BE’s Madison Riley was the girls’ Region 6-AA player of the year.

Philip Simmons’ Robert Watson was the Region 8-AAA boys’ player of the year, while the Iron Horses’ Tia Chaney was the girls’ Region 8-AAA top player.

Following an impressive junior season, which was a prelude to this winter, van de Erve led the Bishops in three offensive categories to help his basketball team finish with a 20-9 record. He scored 14.1 points a game while collecting 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest. Meanwhile, coach Bryan Grevey reached 200 career victories.

Riley, who was named all-state, led a balanced Bishop girls’ offensive attack with 9.3 points per game. She hit 43 percent from two-point range and shared the team lead with 147 rebounds. The Bishops had a memorable year, winning 20 straight games and finished with a 28-3 record and the region championship. Coach Paul Runey became the second girls’ coach in state history to reach 800 career victories and led the Bishops to the Lower State championship game.

Philip Simmons’ Watson knew he would have to be a leader his senior season and he responded by leading the team to a 15-11 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.

The talented guard topped 1,000 points in his career and saved his best for last to earn all-state honors. He led the Iron Horses with 17.7 points while collecting four rebounds per outing.

Chaney, meanwhile, provided a spark and leadership to a young girls team that posted a 3-9 record a dozen games into the season, but went on to go undefeated in league play and capture the Region 8-AAA title. She averaged 11.3 points per game.

The Bishops’ Ellis Rollins and Aidan Alexander joined van de Erve on the all-region team while Hannah Rosato, Lilly Hodge and Izzy Woods were BE’s picks for the girls’ all-region team.

Joining Watson on the boys’ all-region team were Weston Coggeshall, Micah Mack and Carlio Jenkins.

Joining Chaney on the girls’ all-region team were Lily Bucetti, Germany Moore, Kenira Holmes and Harper Cohen.

BE girls’ lacrosse

The Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team might have lost to a South Carolina High School League ruling last season, but they still haven’t lost on the playing field since 2017.

The Bishops opened the 2024 season with five victories against no losses. Perhaps the most amazing thing is the Bishops have outscored foes 86-5.

Only Academic Magnet scored on BE in the first four outings. The Bishops blanked Bluffton, Waccamaw and Wilmington’s Hoggard High.

The Bishops defeated Wando 14-4 Monday night. It was Wando’s first loss in four games.