Horses' Ashley Roush caps high school career as national champion

Philip Simmons High School standout student-athlete Ashley Roush concluded an incredible career with a first-place finish in the pole vault at the Adidas Outdoor Track Nationals, which were held June 18-21 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Roush cleared 3.75 meters to win a gold medal in the pole vault, which translates to 12 feet, 3.5 inches, in the Championship Division of the meet.

It wasn’t exactly a case of what’s new. Roush was a national champion in the pole vault at the Adidas Indoor Nationals earlier this year.

“I definitely came in with high goals, but I knew I still had to go out and earn it,” Roush said of her gold medal at Outdoor Nationals. “There were a lot of great vaulters, so I just focused on my own jumps and trusted my training. I’m really thankful for my coaches, my family and everyone who’s helped me get here. It’s an awesome feeling, and I’m excited to keep getting better.”

Roush was one of four Iron Horse athletes who competed in the prestigious event. The other Iron Horse athletes who competed included Jeremiah Richardson, Jack Robinson, and Cole Tonon.

The four standouts competed in the meet as "unattached," competing as an individual without representing a specific school, sponsor, or formal club team.

Roush also shone in the classroom at PSHS. She recently graduated with a 5.3 GPA and was No. 8 in her class. She volunteers with her church, One Fellowship.

Roush will matriculate to the University of Virginia.

“UVA was the perfect combination of everything I was looking for,” Roush said. “It gives me the chance to compete at the highest level while earning a great education. It just felt like the right place for me, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Roush leaves an impressive legacy as the Palmetto State’s top pole-vaulter in 2026.

She was a four-time state champ, including pole vault (2024-26) and long jump (2025) and owns the school record in the pole vault, long jump, and as a member of the 4x100-meter relay.

She earned four medals in her final state championship appearance in May. She won gold in the pole vault, silver in the long jump, and bronze medals in the long jump and 400 relay to help the Iron Horses win the Class AA state title. The Iron Horses have won four state titles in nine years and Roush was a member of two of the teams.