Horses to rely heavily on defense in 3rd-straight title bid

The Philip Simmons High School football team is seeking its third consecutive region championships as it begins its ninth season of competition in 2026.

Coach Eric Bendig wastes little time in explaining his team’s success. It’s almost a hackneyed phrase. But it’s true: defense wins championships.

“When we play our best ball and make deep runs in the playoffs, it is because of the (defensive) line of scrimmage,” Bendig said. “This group is special. They work so hard on and off the field. They complement each other’s style of play so well. Most of these guys are two-, three-, or even four-year starters. That’s huge for our defense.”

The Iron Horses had growing pains the first three seasons of existence. However, the Iron Horses are 48-14 since 2021, and a big reason is the defense and the players up front.

The Iron Horses were 10-3 last fall and won the Region 6-AA title with a 5-0 record, allowing only 15.3 points per game. The team totaled 910 tackles, and 147 were for a loss. They forced 28 turnovers, and their success started up front with the defensive line.

The defensive line returns intact and is senior-heavy. Players include Micah Dutton, Christian Cromedy, Alex Tchoryk, Bernard Jenkins, Jordan Johnson, and Roman Hood.

They clog the running lanes and put pressure on the quarterback. They are relentless, talented, and hard-working. They turn the opposing team’s game plan inside out.

“They push each other on the field,” Bendig said. “They push each other in the weight room. They elevate each other’s play on the field and in practice. Also, with only three, four, or five spots for DL on the field, they compete with each other like crazy.”

Hood and Tchoryk are dynamic defensive ends who combined for 211 tackles and 15 sacks last fall. They are three-year starters heading into senior year and are college prospects.

“Both work as hard as anyone on our team,” Bendig said. “And both are better people than football players. Alex and Roman will be counted on heavily for our program to have championship aspirations in the fall. We expect them to keep being the leaders and team players that they have been for years and also mentoring the younger guys coming up.

“None of them are ‘look at me’ guys,” Bendig said. “Alex and Roman get a lot of love because they make sacks, and sacks are a stat everyone loves. But they don’t make sacks without the interior big guys eating up space. None of them are selfish. Not one.”

But great defenses don’t thrive just on talented ends.

“Micah Dutton and Christian Cromedy have played a lot of football for us and are two of the strongest guys to ever be in our program,” Bendig said. “They play with an edge. Jordan and Bernard are big guys who have fought some injuries but have worked to be a force on the field their senior year.”

The Iron Horses kick off the season with an Aug. 21 trip to Hanahan. In the meantime, the Iron Horses hope to make a strong defense even better.