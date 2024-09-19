Tennis superstar Jessica Pegula, the World No. 3 women's tennis player and the overall No. 1 ranked American, has committed a return trip to Charleston next spring to compete in the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open, which will be celebrating its 25th year on Daniel Island.

The announcement comes on the heels of Pegula reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 2024 U.S. Open just less than two weeks ago, where she fought tooth-and-nail, losing to champion Ayrna Sabalenka, 7-5, 7-5.

Pegula will play in the Charleston main draw for the seventh time when the tournament kicks off March 29 – April 6 at Credit One Stadium.

'I'm always excited to return to Charleston," Pegula said. "This tournament holds a special place in my heart, with wonderful memories from my two semifinal appearances and time spent in the Lowcountry over the past decade. I can't wait to kick off my clay season in Charleston next year and play in front of a home crowd at Credit One."

This will be Pegula's 11th overall appearance in the Charleston player field, as she enters with an 11-6 record in the main draw. She was also a semifinalist in 2023 and 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Jessie Pegula back to Charleston," said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports' Entertainment. "She has a great history with our tournament, and her remarkable performances on the court have always been a highlight with tennis fans. She is ending her 2024 season with amazing momentum, winning in Canada and making the finals in both Cincinnati and the U.S. Open."

Pegula also competed this summer in the Paris 2024 Olympic games, representing Team USA for a second time.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees from around the world on Daniel Island and was recognized as the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year in 2022 and 2023.