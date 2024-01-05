Iron Horse boys’ soccer rides 8-game winning streak

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ soccer team had a memorable regular season with an 18-3 record and the top prize in Region 8-AAA.

The last thing the Iron Horse faithful wanted was for their team to stub its collective soccer toe in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, which kicked off on April 29.

The Iron Horses hosted Dillon High School in the first round and showed no signs of shifting gears. The Iron Horses posted an 8-1 victory.

“The key is to take it one game at a time,” Iron Horse coach Patrick Gunderson said. “I knew we were going to be sound. It’s going to get a lot more difficult in the next round.”

The Iron Horses will put their eight-game winning streak on the line when they host Brookland-Cayce High School in the second round on May 1. Brookland-Cayce has a rich tradition and is seeking to even its record, which currently is 12-13.

Gunderson said having back-to-back home games in the postseason is a reflection of the team’s growth and performance.

BISHOP ENGLAND BOYS’ SOCCER

The Iron Horses were led by a pair of all-region selections: Chris Morales and Reed Swanson. Morales is a sophomore who plays like a cagey veteran. He scored a career-high four goals to push his season total to 18. Reed Swanson has 15 goals after scoring two in round one.

Meanwhile, the Bishop England boys received a first-round bye and will host Cheraw High School, which advanced with a 1-0 victory over Hampton County.

BE & PSHS GIRLS’ SOCCER

The BE girls’ team entered the first round of the Class AA playoffs with a 10-7-2 record, including 4-2 in Region 7-AA.

The Bishops dropped the last three games of the regular season but should be in good shape against first-round foe, Green Sea Floyds High School, which travels to Jack Cantey Stadium with a 1-8 record.

The Philip Simmons girls’ soccer team, with an 11-8-1 record, and 7-1 in Region 8-AAA, was scheduled to play at home against Aynor High School April 30.

BISHOP & IRON HORSE BASEBALL

The Bishop England Bishops finished 13-12 this spring, including an impressive 7-2 mark in Region 7-AA, which showcases some impressive players and teams.

The Bishops, under veteran coach Mike Darnell, will open the first round of the Class AA playoffs against Lee Central High School at the friendly confines of Father Kelly Field on April 30.

Philip Simmons was set to play at Loris High School, also on April 30, in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.

The Iron Horses finished the regular season under coach Josh Kubciz with a 14-10 record and a third-place finish in Region 8-AAA. The Iron Horses put their two-game winning streak on the line against a Loris team that has won three in a row.