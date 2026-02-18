Iron Horse boys cruise in first round hoops playoffs

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ basketball team’s surge of success continued in the first round of the Class AA playoffs on Feb. 16 as the Iron Horses pounded Whale Branch 70-30 at The Phil.

The Iron Horses improved to 17-7 and, more importantly, kept the momentum flowing with their eight-game winning streak.

The Iron Horses’ streak began on Jan. 20 with a seven-point victory over Timberland. The other seven wins were conquests, as the Iron Horses’ average margin of victory was 29 points.

The Iron Horses clinched the Region 6-AA championship last week with a victory over Andrews, combined with Burke’s loss to Academic Magnet.

The Iron Horses won the region title for the second consecutive season and the third time since the 2021-2022 season. They were 8-2 in league play while Burke ended up in second place at 6-4, following two region losses last week.

Prior to the eight-game winning streak, the Iron Horses suffered tough losses to Burke and Magnet. The team shifted gears after the Magnet loss, focusing more on getting the ball inside and taking fewer 3-point shots.

Senior Dylan Morris led the win against Whale Branch with 20 points.

The Iron Horses host Atlantic Collegiate Academy in a second-round game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. Atlantic Collegiate advanced with a 77-51 victory over Andrews to improve to 11-11.

BISHOP GIRLS WIN

The Bishop England girls’ basketball team had an impressive start in the postseason, jumping to a 16-2 lead after one period against May River in a first-round game of the Class AAAA playoffs. The Bishops pushed the lead to 34-8 at halftime and went on to gain a 55-38 victory at Father O’Brien Gymnasium.

But round two won’t be quite as easy as the Bishops travel to Beaufort for a 6:30 p.m. showdown on Friday, Feb. 20. Beaufort advanced with a 64-25 victory over Crestwood. Beaufort won the Region 6-AAAA championship with a 10-0 record, handing the Bishops their only two league losses.

Olivia Allen recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bishops, who improved to 18-9. Ava Fulton tallied 13 points, and Hadley Irvine collected five points and 11 rebounds against May River, which exited the playoffs with a 15-12 record.

Meanwhile, the Bishop England boys and Philip Simmons girls both were scheduled to begin postseason play on Feb. 17.

The Bishops were 12-12 in the regular season and grabbed the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 6-AAAA with a 5-5 record. Coach Daniel Eykyn’s team was scheduled to travel to Florence, South Carolina, to play Wilson High School. The Tigers enter the postseason with a 10-game winning streak and a 19-6 record.

The Philip Simmons girls were scheduled to begin playoff action on Feb. 16, hosting Hampton County. The Iron Horses entered the game with a 12-10 record and were 7-3 in Region 6-AA. Hampton County was 15-6 in the regular season and finished third in Region 5-AA.