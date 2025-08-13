Iron Horse cross country runners ready to defend state titles

There are some impressive numbers attached to the Philip Simmons High School cross country program as it begins its ninth year of competition.

Josh Michael, who coaches both the boys’ and girls’ teams, reports that each squad has 40 runners.

“That’s 80 runners, and our enrollment is still under 800 students,” Michael said. “That’s 10% of the school population. That’s not normal. That’s unheard of. That’s unbelievable.”

The Iron Horses are coming off a memorable season, as both teams won Class AA state championships. The boys won their first state championship, while the girls claimed their third straight state title.

Both squads should have big seasons this fall.

The girls return their top five runners, who gave the Iron Horses a 47-86 victory over Academic Magnet at The Farm cross country facility at Newberry College. Four of those runners earned all-state status.

While anything, such as a collision, injury, or wrong turn, can happen to change the outcome, the Iron Horse girls are the prohibitive favorites to win their fourth state championship in a row.

If that happens, it would put the Iron Horses in fourth place on the all-time consecutive girls’ cross country championships list, according to Palmetto’s Finest, the official record book of the South Carolina High School League.

The Iron Horse girls are ready for the challenge.

“Our girls have embraced that target on their back,” Michael said. “The key is not to look back. They work to be on the big stage. When they find out who wins the 4-A, 5-A state championships, they want to race them. They want to find out where they stand among the biggest and best.”

Senior Avah Mallek is back for her senior season and is seeking her third gold medal in cross country. Last fall, she covered the 5K course in 19:12.56.

“She loves to compete,” Michael said. “The bigger the meet, the bigger the challenge – the bigger her performance. She really thrives in big situations. She is a special athlete.”

Flynn Taylor finished eighth, Laura Perry 11th, Lilah May 12th, and Anna Alomar was 16th. Mallek, Taylor, Perry, and May earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 15.

Meanwhile, the Iron Horse boys finally stood on the top step of the awards platform after three runners-up finishes in six years with a victory over Academic Magnet.

The boys were even more impressive at the season finale, as all five of their runners earned all-state honors in Newberry.

Three of those all-state performers return, including Matthew Perry, who finished ninth at the state as a freshman with a time of 16 minutes and 46.31 seconds. Brian Stambaugh and Grady Castiglia were also all-state and should help the Iron Horses in their bid to repeat as state champs.

Michael admits the school is blessed with talented distance runners. But he’s had a big role in the program’s success. He was named coach in time for the 2019 season and helped guide the program through the COVID-19 era.

Michael knows expectations are great for 2025.

“So far, our only goal is to run fast on Nov. 14,” Michael said of this year’s state meet. “We just have to stay focused.”