Iron Horse football readies for new players to shine

The Philip Simmons High School football team just completed spring practice with 15 days of learning, adjusting, and preparing for the 2024 season, which commences Aug. 23 when the Iron Horses play Berkeley County rival Hanahan High School.

The team, which posted a 10-2 record last fall, was hit hard by graduation as record-setting players and a big-time recruit crossed the stage during the recent graduation ceremony.

The Iron Horses lost 16 seniors from last fall’s team that seemed to set records every game. The team didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher in its first five years but had two last season. KJ Asbury ran for 2,107 yards, while Sharod Williams gained 1,300 yards.

Linebackers Bryce Smalls and Josh Gant will be missed, as well as Troy Stevenson, who shone as a wide receiver and cornerback. He was considered one of the top five players in the state in 2023 and will play for Georgia Tech.

But coach Eric Bendig welcomes a challenge, and he’s built a solid foundation during his tenure. He added a B Team two years ago, and this year, the Iron Horses will field a team of only freshmen, which will allow the ninth graders more time to develop.

It’s that type of attention to detail that has allowed the program to become successful in just a short period. Bendig has been the only architect of the program, and he has an overall winning record of 37-26 in six years. But the Iron Horses have stepped up their success the past three years with a 28-8 record.

“We had 10 days in pads and 15 days overall,” Bendig said. “We had great numbers and great depth. During spring practice, we found guys who worked hard to get better and earn playing time.”

While the majority of the offense came on the ground last year, Bendig is counting on quarterback Tavien Orellana to be a leader and producer.

He completed 61 percent of his passes as a sophomore, with 1,472 yards and 17 touchdowns. He followed that up last fall, completing 59 percent of his passes for 906 yards and 15 TDs.

Orellana will have good protection with four offensive linemen returning: Quamaine Vaughn, Danny Scarth, Tajuan Gibbs, and Gage Fingar.

While Asbury and Williams combined to rush for nearly two miles as seniors, there’s still talent on campus as Darriel Porcher, TJ Walker, and Brody Tonon are all capable of breakout seasons.

Top wideouts include Kolton Kellermann, Josiah Young, and Cooper Webb.

Corey Steed, one of the top sprinters in the state, and Cam Richardson are the top players in the defensive secondary. Linebackers to keep an eye on include Tonan, Scarth, and Ethan Chisum.

Alex Tchoryk, Mike Garnett, and Quinnero Vaughn will anchor the defensive line.

The Iron Horses have competed at the Class AAA level the past two seasons, but return to Class AA in time for the 2024-25 academic year.

“We were the smallest Class AAA school and had a tough game just about every week,” Bendig said. “That should be the case this year with a challenging non-region schedule.”