Iron Horse girls hold a share of first place in Class 6-AA standings

What a difference a year makes for the Philip Simmons High School girls basketball team under second-year coach Alan Gethers.

Last winter, the Iron Horses opened the season with only three victories in their first 12 games as the team suffered from growing pains based on a roster that included only two players with varsity experience.

This season, the Iron Horses have the experience, confidence, and a share of the Region 6-AA lead after topping league foe Academic Magnet 62-31 on Friday, Jan. 16. That gave the Iron Horses an 8-4 record, including 3-0 in the region.

The Iron Horses picked up another impressive league victory three days earlier with a 50-42 victory over defending region champ Burke.

That sets up a Jan. 20 clash for first place against Berkeley County foe Timberland High School, which entered the game with a 12-6 record, including 3-0 in the league.

Gethers knows the Timberland basketball culture. He helped create it. He graduated from Timberland and South Carolina State University and returned home as an assistant for the Wolves. Gethers posted a 77-94 record as head coach of the Wolves, leading the team to back-to-back league championships earlier this decade.

Now, the Iron Horses are serious contenders for the league championship. Since that 3-9 start to last season, the Iron Horses are 15-10 under Gethers.

Harper Cohen leads the Iron Horses with 8.1 points per game. Kenira Homes is averaging 7.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while Germany Moore is averaging 7.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest.

PHILIP SIMMONS BOYS' BASKETBALL

The Philip Simmons boys team struggled over the weekend, losing a pair of Region 6-AA encounters by close margins. The Iron Horses dropped a 70-65 decision at Burke on Tuesday, Jan. 13, in a battle of teams that are expected to contend for the region championship.

Gavin Johnson led the effort against Burke, hitting 7 of 11 from the field while finishing with 15 points. Palmer Driggers also hit 7 of 11 from the field and tallied 14 points. Hopper Afman collected 12 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Cook chipped in with 11 points.

BISHOP ENGLAND GIRLS' BASKETBALL

The Bishop England High School girls’ basketball team had its 13-game region winning streak halted when Region 6-AAAA foe Beaufort posted a convincing 59-31 victory over the Bishops on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The Eagles were in complete control at Father O’Brien Gymnasium, jumping to a 31-15 halftime lead to take control of first place in the league.

The Bishops rebounded three days later with a 53-41 road victory over Bluffton to up its record to 12-8, 3-1.

BISHOP ENGLAND BOYS' BASKETBALL

The BE boys split region 6-AAAA games, defeating Beaufort 73-62 on Jan. 13, while falling to Bluffton 63-48 three days later.