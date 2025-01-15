Iron Horse grapplers contend for postseason success

The Philip Simmons High School wrestling team battled the injury bug early in the 2024-25 season. After a trying start, the Iron Horses are now ready to battle for a Class AA Lower State and State championship.

“We are starting to slowly come around,” Iron Horse coach Anthony Sardelli said. “’That’s just a part of sports. You have to overcome injuries and rebound when you when you deal with adversity.”

The Iron Horses, who competed at the Class AAA level last winter, are competing at Class AA this season. They were ranked No. 19 in Class AA when scmat.com issued its preseason polls. That ranking might be a little low, but Sardelli stresses to his wrestlers that rankings and records don’t mean much at this stage of the season.

“I’m proud of these guys and how they handled things when we had a rough stretch,” Sardelli added. “They worked hard and were better when they came out on the other side. We are a stronger team because of it. Winning and losing don’t matter at this stage of the season. I don’t even know my coaching record. I tell the guys winning and losing don’t matter until February.”

Sardelli knows something about success, and even lack of it, when it comes to wrestling. He was a star at tradition-rich Fort Dorchester High School, graduating in 2006. He received degrees from the College of Charleston and The Citadel.

His coaching resume includes stints at Hanahan, Cane Bay and West Ashley before landing the Philip Simmons job.

He knows injuries and losses can take a toll on a wrestler.

“Wrestling is hard on you,” he said. “There’s no place to hide when you are out there and make a mistake. Losing can be the first step to success. You have to be willing to be bad, if you want to be good.”

The Iron Horses are focusing on the Region 6-AA duals, which are slated for Jan. 24, while the region individual championships are scheduled for a week later.

The Iron Horses loaded up with an early season against rush against Class AAAAA teams. Lower State and State will be contested in late February.

The team has four wrestlers who are the nucleus of the team: Jimmy Chambers, Matt Spignardo, Brody Tonon, and Israel Alfaro.

Chambers competes in the 132-pound classification and began the season as the No. 5 in his weight division. He is seeking his second trip to the state championships.

Spignardo, a junior, is competing at 138 pounds and is seeking his third trip to the state.

“He didn’t have a great showing at state last year,” Sardelli said about Spignardo said. “But he reached the blood round at Nationals. He has already defeated last year’s individual state champion and should battle Thad Gerstenacker of Chesnee for the state championship.”

Tonon, who excelled on the gridiron thanks to talent and toughness, represents the Iron Horses at 190 pounds. He gets better every day, Sardelli said, and has great energy.

Alfaro is big and tough to bring down on the mat. He is the team’s heavyweight entry.

Sully Silbiger might just be the most talented sophomore on the team and competes at 113 pounds.