Iron Horse kicker Falotico, Bishop QB Mahoney tapped as all-stars

Philip Simmons High School’s C.J. Falotico has proven over the past two seasons that he is one of the elite kickers at the high school level in the Palmetto State.

The senior has a good work ethic, talent, steely nerves, and, perhaps, what kickers need most when things go awry, a short memory.

The senior is having a season to remember. He handles all the kicking duties for coach Eric Bendig’s squad and has been nearly flawless for the Iron Horses. His effort, talent, and accomplishments earned him a spot on the South’s roster for the 78th Touchstone Energy Bowl on Dec. 13.

The all-star showcase, formerly known as the North-South All-Star Football Game, will be held at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Stadium.

Falotico will be joined by Bishop England quarterback Quinn Mahoney on the South roster. Mahoney is having a solid season and is a big reason why the Bishops are 5-0 this fall.

Mahoney transferred from Oceanside Collegiate to Bishop England in time for the 2024 season, and he arrived as a man without a position. Would he play wide receiver? Special teams? In the defensive secondary? Or, simply sit on the bench?

Mahoney was diligent in the weight room. He worked with the receivers on passing routes and timing in the offseason. He studied in the classroom, which has translated into a career that has yielded a scholarship to Campbell University, prestige, and a 14-3 record as the starting QB entering a Region 6-AAAA game at Hilton Head High School on Oct. 3.

Bendig knows that special teams play is one-third of a football game, and Falotico’s powerful leg gives the Iron Horses an advantage in that phase of the game.

“He handles everything,” Bendig said. “We don’t punt very often, but he gets the job done there too.”

Falotico is averaging 34.8 yards per punt with a long of 46 yards.

But kickoffs are where Falotico shines most.

Last year, he kicked off 75 times and 14 resulted in touchbacks. This fall, thanks to the work in the weight room, he’s kicked off 31 times and has recorded 20 touchbacks in only five games.

Falotico has nailed 20 of 22 PAT attempts in 2025 and is 60 of 66 in his two years of handling the kicking duties. He’s 11 of 14 in field goal attempts in two seasons with a long of 51 yards last season. He enters the Oct. 3 Region 6-AA opener against Woodland High School with 99 career points.

Mahoney, like Falotico, has impressive numbers at Bishop England.

Last fall, he earned all-region honors and became leader and fan favorite, earning the nickname "Red Rifle" for his strong arm.

His statistics for this season are impressive despite his limited playing time in lopsided victories. He’s 63 of 103 in passing completions for 996 yards and 12 TDs, while amassing 154 yards and six touchdowns rushing.