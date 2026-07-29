Iron Horse player Bernard Jenkins dedicates season to late mother

Philip Simmons High School football player Bernard Jenkins’ mother passed away July 13. The 5-foot-8, 260-pound senior lineman went to workouts the next day because he wanted to be with the rest of his family, his teammates.

“My teammates, we’ve been together for a long time,” said Jenkins, a Huger native. “We’ve worked together and celebrated victories together. My teammates are like my best friends, my brothers. We’re a close-knit group at Philip Simmons. We’re family.”

Jenkins’ mother Crystal “Latoya” Manigault-Ricks passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, her son said.

“My first reaction was I couldn’t process it,” Jenkins said. “This can’t be. She’s had health issues before, but she pulled through.”

Jenkins said his mother was his main inspiration and was with him every step of the way, whether it was in the classroom or the gridiron. She was there for him last year when he suffered a season-ending knee injury, tearing his ACL.

“I’m dedicating the season to her," Jenkins said. “She was my inspiration and showed me the way. I am setting goals for the season, and I want to follow through on them. I have set goals in the weight room and the football field. I want to succeed and keep her memory alive.”

Jenkins was joined by many of his teammates and coaches for a celebration of Crystal’s life on July 19 at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Huger. There were hugs, a few tears, and massive support.

“That meant the world to me,” Jenkins said. “You know who is there for you, who is there to support you.”

Coach Eric Bendig describes Jenkins as a “very quiet” leader who is one of the hardest workers on the Iron Horse football team. Jenkins has been with the program since the eighthgrade but has been slowed by injuries in the past. But he’s healthy and ready to contribute as the Iron Horses seek another region title, another deep playoff run, with the goal of celebrating a potential state title.

“Bernard has worked in the weight room to be one of our strongest players to ever suit up for us,” Bendig said. “He’s had some injuries over the years, but he always had the work ethic, smile, and attitude to get through it.

“He is loved by teammates and coaches because he cares about them and this team,” Bendig added. “He is a smart football player and person. He is loved by everyone in our program and in the community.”

Jenkins is a typical senior thinking about his final year in high school while pondering the future. He’s weighing his options, which could include studying to become an aircraftmechanic at Trident Tech or matriculating to Coastal Carolina.

But first, there’s his final season of battling the opponent in the trenches, where games are won – or lost.