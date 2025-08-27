Iron Horse runners stretch past Summerville, Wando

Summerville High School’s Aug. 16 cross country meet was billed as Creating Waves 5K.

It turned out to be more like an Iron Horse Stampede by the Philip Simmons High School harriers.

The Iron Horses competed against some of the biggest – and best – cross country teams in the Lowcountry, including the Green Wave and the Wando Warriors.

The Iron Horses boys topped Summerville 34-56, while Wando claimed third place with 71.

The Iron Horses girls were in one of the closest races you will see this fall, edging Summerville 59-60.

Wando was third with 61.

“I’m very happy with how both the boys and girls ran,” coach Josh Michael said. “Both the boys and girls saw some serious (Class) 5-A competition from Summerville and Wando.”

It was the first race for the Iron Horse cross country team since both the boys’ and girls’ teams won state championships at the Class AA level.

The girls’ team is seeking its fourth straight state title while boys are seeking to repeat.

Both teams showed poise and polish in one of the season’s first big meets.

The Iron Horses boys claimed three of the top six individual finishes as Trent Manning led the way with a time of 16:10.82 minutes over the 5K course to win the bronze medal.

Matthew Perry was fourth, and Grady Castiglia was sixth.

Griffin Tollison was 10th, and Stone Sweatman was 11th.

“The boys ran a great team race,” Michael said. “I was very impressed with how they worked together to keep the pack upfront.”

Laura Perry led the girls with a third-place finish with a time of 18:47.74.

Avah Mallek was sixth, and Keziah Varner was 13th.

Flynn Taylor finished 15th, and Anna Alomar was 22nd.

BISHOPS’ FOOTBALL

The second season of the Logan Hall era will kick off Friday, Aug. 29, when Bishop England hosts St. John’s at Jack Cantey Stadium.

Last season, the Bishops used its 56-0 season-opening win against the Islanders as a springboard to a 9-3 season, which included the Region 6-AAAA championship.

The Bishops tallied only 256 total yards in offense as the defense was the big story, as St. John’s didn’t net a single yard of offense while the Bishops picked off two passes, recovered two fumbles, and recorded a safety.

Quinn Mahoney made his BE debut at quarterback and completed 11 of 14 passes for 168 yards and a pair of TDs. He went on to earn All-Region honors and committed to play at Campbell University.

The Bishops surprised teams last year after winning just seven games over the past three years. The Bishops have the talent and the mindset to have another solid season.

“Can we match the intensity and mindset from the previous year? We also have new faces in positions, and how will they perform when it counts with the lights on,” Hall said. “That’s our job as a staff to get them ready for that test.”

The Bishops will play Hanahan and Dreher at home the following two weeks. The Bishops’ first road game is Sept. 19 at Porter-Gaud School.