Iron Horse sports family ready to celebrate, begin its 10th year

When Philip Simmons High School opened its doors for business for the first time on Aug. 17, 2017, hopes and expectations were sky high. But no one knew exactly what to expect.

The school was built to serve Daniel Island, Thomas Island, Huger, and the Cainhoy Peninsula – areas that were previously zoned to Hanahan and Timberland high schools.

It offered a brand-spanking new campus that included 107 acres of land and a main school building that was a 219,000 square-foot, state-of-art learning center.

In two months, when Philip Simmons opens its doors Aug. 12 for the beginning of the 2026-27 academic year, it will mark a milestone for the students, school personnel, and community.

Philip Simmons will celebrate its 10th year of existence. The school has been wildly successful in its mission to educate and shape tomorrow’s leaders. And that success includes sports.

The Iron Horse athletes have accomplished more in a decade than some schools have in 50 years. They will begin their 10th year with an amazing 21 state championships.

“I don't think anyone could have predicted this level of success so quickly,” PSHS athletic director Dan Minkin said. “Every school hopes to achieve something special, but very few ever reach this point. This year alone, we won six state championships – more than some schools will win in their entire history.

“That accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and supporters,” Minkin continued. “What we have built together is truly remarkable, and it is something our entire Iron Horse community should be proud of.”

Ask Minkin what state championship stands out from the others, and the athletic director turns into part politician, part mediator.

“There isn’t one state championship that stands out above the others,” Minkin said. “I think the motto, ‘The next one is my favorite,’ really applies here. For the coaches who have been fortunate enough to win one – or even multiple – state championships, they may have a favorite. But for me, it's always the next one. It's about the excitement of the journey, the pursuit of excellence, and most importantly, seeing the pride and happiness it brings to our students, coaches, families, and the entire community.”

The school has had many accomplished athletes, including distance runner Noah Ward, who became the school’s first big-name athlete with all-state performances. NaJhyrai Watson was another standout sprinter and nine-time state champion. She owns the school records in the sprints – the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes.

Football star Troy Stevenson became the school’s first major recruit and had 28 scholarship offers. The cornerback chose the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The basketball program has been successful as well, with the boys' team winning its first state championship in March. The Iron Horses have produced four players who reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers. They include Robert Watson, Jaylen Green, and the Haight brothers, Marc and Miles.

The list could go on and on.

Ask Minkin what athlete stands out the most in his mind, and he will reply, the late Tripp Williams, a star football and baseball player for the Iron Horses who matriculated to The Citadel and passed away unexpectedly.

“He embodied everything coaches hope to find in a leader – someone who led by example, worked tirelessly, and consistently put his team before himself,” Minkin said. His untimely passing left a tremendous void in our school and community.

“What made Tripp so special was not just his success as an athlete, but the impact he had on others. He was a leader, a role model, and the type of young man who made everyone around him better,” Minkin added.

Minkin said the school will hold celebrations throughout the school year to highlight its academic and athletic successes. More details will be released closer to the start of school.

“We hope our community will join us in recognizing and celebrating the incredible accomplishments of our student-athletes, coaches, and programs,” Minkin said. “These events will provide an opportunity for the Iron Horse family to come together and reflect on the success we have achieved while looking forward to an exciting future.”